Indy Teenager Arrested in 2024 Homicide

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old was taken into custody early Sunday in Indianapolis on murder and robbery charges tied to a deadly incident last fall.

Police say he was one of four people inside a car stopped just before sunrise. After checking names, officers found he had an active warrant.

The charges go back to October 2024, when 26-year-old Jose Hernandez was shot during a robbery and later died at the hospital.

Another person involved, 33-year-old Brittany Norton, was arrested in January and is set to stand trial in November. At the time of the shooting, the 18-year-old was still a juvenile.

Prosecutors haven’t said whether his case will be moved to adult court.