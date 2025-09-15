Listen Live
Local

Indy Teenager Arrested in 2024 Homicide

Prosecutors haven’t said whether his case will be moved to adult court.

Published on September 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old was taken into custody early Sunday in Indianapolis on murder and robbery charges tied to a deadly incident last fall.

Police say he was one of four people inside a car stopped just before sunrise. After checking names, officers found he had an active warrant.

The charges go back to October 2024, when 26-year-old Jose Hernandez was shot during a robbery and later died at the hospital.

Another person involved, 33-year-old Brittany Norton, was arrested in January and is set to stand trial in November. At the time of the shooting, the 18-year-old was still a juvenile.

Prosecutors haven’t said whether his case will be moved to adult court.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
Local

Indiana DCS Confirms Staff Departure Over Social Media Post

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle
Local

Indiana Investors Among Victims in $62.5M Fraud Case

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

FBI SEEKS HELP
National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Mourned After Killing
Tony Katz + The Morning News

No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Reportedly Shot At Utah Valley University
Local

Turning Point USA Indiana Remembers Kirk

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close