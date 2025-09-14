Listen Live
Colts Defeat Broncos on Late Field Goal 29-28, Move to 2-0

Published on September 14, 2025

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
Justin Casterline

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts are 2-0 for the first time since 2009. They defeated the Denver Broncos on a 45-yard field goal from Spencer Shrader to emerge victorious 29-28 Sunday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts were trailing 28-26 late in the fourth quarter. They had seven running plays and one pass play to set them up for a 60-yard field goal try at the end of regulation. Shrader missed that try, but a 15-yard penalty was called on the Broncos’ Dondrea Tillman, which set up the 45-yard attempt from Shrader and he converted.

The Colts also won the game despite being penalized 11 times for 68 yards. Denver was whistled for 8 penalties for 83 yards.

The game’s only turnover was an interception thrown by Denver quarterback Bo Nix to Colts safety Cam Bynum.

Indianapolis scored on their first three possessions of this game and scored on every possession in their previous game against Miami. They are the first team in NFL history to score on each of their first 10 offensive possessions of a season.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones completed 23 of 34 passes for 316 yards. He also threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor carried the ball 25 times for 165 yards. He also caught two passes for 50 yards with a receiving touchdown.

The leading pass catcher for the Colts was tight end Tyler Warren. He had 79 receiving yards on four receptions.

Nix threw three touchdown passes for Denver to three different receivers while completing 22 of 30 passes for 206 yards to go along with the interception.

The Colts face the 0-2 Tennessee Titans in Tennessee next Sunday at 1 pm.

