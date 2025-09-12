Indianapolis Program Offers Divorce Support

Source: VioletaStoimenova / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — For families navigating the difficult journey of divorce, a free support program in Indianapolis is providing a safe space for healing and connection. For more than 16 years, the New Day program, offered by CenterPoint Counseling, has helped both parents and children find a path forward.

Divorce can often lead to feelings of isolation and financial strain, but participants say the New Day program has been a vital resource. One parent shared that the free counseling was a “benefit we just knew we needed to be here,” especially while dealing with the high costs of legal fees and becoming a single-income household.

The program also provides a unique opportunity for children to connect with peers who share similar experiences. One participant who attended from age 5 to 12 reflected that the program made them “feel less alone, because I didn’t know anyone else with divorced parents until I came here.” They added that the program taught them how to have important conversations and showed them “we weren’t the only ones.”

The New Day program is open to children in grades preschool through eighth grade, with parallel support groups for their parents. The free sessions are held on the second and fourth Tuesday evenings of each month from October to May.

Each session begins with a shared family dinner at 6:00 p.m., followed by separate, age-appropriate groups led by trained volunteer facilitators. The groups end at 7:45 p.m. Families can join the program at any stage of the divorce process and are welcome to attend for as long as they need the support.

Since its founding in 2004, the New Day program has helped hundreds of families by offering a welcoming community, safe spaces for children to process their feelings, and strategies for healthy co-parenting.