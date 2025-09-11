Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

THESE Are The Times That Try Men’s Souls

Charlie Kirk, assassinated yesterday at the age of 31. The 24th anniversary of September 11th. Today is not an easy day.

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

View of burning World Trade Center from Brooklyn
Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. ~ Thomas Paine

Tony Katz:  

Charlie Kirk, killed yesterday at the age of 31, speaking to a college crowd at Utah Valley University. This is the 24th anniversary of September 11th. This is not an easy day. I have often found from you that it is the not easy days where we show our best. This will not be a conversation, at least from me today about the glorifying of Charlie Kirk. I didn’t know him. I didn’t always agree with him. He had a different view of how to engage than I did. But there is no question that his engagement worked. His engagement was effective. His engagement reached people. And there was absolutely no question that when you could sit yourself down on a campus to where the campus pours out to see you, to the tune of thousands of people who want to watch him, well really dismantle leftist arguments, to which he did. I think with rousing success. That is an oddity. That is something and for many on a campus, for many in America to see somebody stand up and say no, this, this and this, and I am not swayed by the problem. It’s good. It’s one thing to hear it. It’s another thing to see it. It’s another thing to feel. It’s nothing to experience it. That is impressive stuff. He’s extremely good at the recall, extremely good at finding in his mind the obscure fact that would work to his favor. He didn’t deserve to die assassinated as he would, murdered as he would depending on how you want to say these things.

Listen to the “THESE Are The Times That Try Men’s Souls” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show here:   

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!  

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM   

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST    

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts    

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify    

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio    

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
State Police
Local

Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local

Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith’s Political Career Is Over

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle
Local

Indiana Investors Among Victims in $62.5M Fraud Case

In this photo illustration, the Powerball (Power Ball) logo...
Local

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.7 Billion

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local

Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes into Indianapolis Home

Helen and Robin
Local News

Mother-Daughter Duo Score $150,000 Powerball Win

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close