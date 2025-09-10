Listen Live

Charlie Kirk Has Been Fatally Shot at Utah Event
Local

Police: Lawrence Officers Shoot Knife-Wielding Man

Published on September 10, 2025

Lawrence Shooting
WISH-TV

LAWRENCE, Ind.–A man was shot by police in Lawrence Wednesday afternoon.

The Lawrence Police Department says they were called to a group home in the 7300 block of Red Rock Road on a report of a disturbance at 1:18 pm. That’s in the Boulders at Geist subdivision located southwest of the intersection of West 75th Street and Carroll Road on the far-northeast side of Indianapolis. When they got there, they say they found a man wielding a knife.

“As the officers were trying to de-escalate the situation, the man charged at the officers still armed with the knife and he was shot by the responding officers,” said Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Travis Cline.

Cline says he was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

“The area is safe now and there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time,” said Cline.

No officers were injured.

Close