Deputies Seize Guns, Over a Pound of Meth From Evansville Man’s Home

Patrick Rhodes (Vanderburgh County Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An investigation into drug dealing in Evansville led to the search of a home and the arrest of a man.

Detectives began their investigation into 54-year-old Patrick Rhodes in May. Authorities say Rhodes had a criminal history which included dealing meth throughout the Evansville area.

For a few months, detectives conducted controlled purchases of meth from Rhodes using a confidential informant and marked money.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was served at Rhodes’ home on East Blackford Avenue. Inside his home, authorities say they found five firearms, drugs, and drug paraphernalia. They seized nearly 1.25 pounds of meth.

Rhodes was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on gun and drug charges.