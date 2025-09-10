Late-Night Crash in Indy Sends Six to Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were hurt in a crash late Tuesday night on the southeast side of the city.
It happened along Southeastern Avenue, just east of I-465, when someone drove a car off the road, hit a tree, and one person was thrown from the vehicle.
Four people were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Two others, including a child, were also hospitalized and are expected to recover.
Investigators say speed may have been a factor. Police are still looking into it.
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic
-
Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital
-
Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say