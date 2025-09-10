Late-Night Crash in Indy Sends Six to Hospital

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were hurt in a crash late Tuesday night on the southeast side of the city.

It happened along Southeastern Avenue, just east of I-465, when someone drove a car off the road, hit a tree, and one person was thrown from the vehicle.

Four people were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Two others, including a child, were also hospitalized and are expected to recover.

Investigators say speed may have been a factor. Police are still looking into it.