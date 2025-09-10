Charlotte Stabbing And America’s Toxic Empathy Sickness

Tony Kinnett:

Unfortunately, I have to begin this segment with Stephen Kent from Geeky Stoics, Elise McCue, our culture commentary expert, by announcing that I have been kind of radicalized by the video following the Charlotte stabbing, the Iryna Zarutska killing and the look that she gives her killer as she’s bleeding out and nobody comes to help her, and so right away, and I’m sorry to just immediately come in and kill a fun culture segment that we had planned. You had an article that you shared that I think we have to talk about, and we have to talk about it right now. It can’t wait. We need to discuss this, and I need the millennial and the kind of gen x side of society to weigh in. I need the youths as well to figure out where we’re going this sin of empathy, this obsession with finding the besty goody goodness of everyone. Tell us about this, Stephen.