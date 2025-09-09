Listen Live
Cracker Barrel Suspends Remodels

Published on September 9, 2025

The Cracker Barrel logo is seen on a billboard outside of...
LEBANON, TN,–Cracker Barrel is suspending all remodels of its restaurants. Leaders of the restaurant chain made the announcement Tuesday.

The decision follows the chain’s failed rebrand that saw it revert to its original logo after receiving negative feedback.

Cracker Barrel said it’s continuing to listen to customers. The company told customers that if their restaurant hasn’t been remodeled yet then they don’t need to worry because it won’t be.

