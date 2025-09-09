Cracker Barrel Suspends Remodels
LEBANON, TN,–Cracker Barrel is suspending all remodels of its restaurants. Leaders of the restaurant chain made the announcement Tuesday.
The decision follows the chain’s failed rebrand that saw it revert to its original logo after receiving negative feedback.
Cracker Barrel said it’s continuing to listen to customers. The company told customers that if their restaurant hasn’t been remodeled yet then they don’t need to worry because it won’t be.
- Lake City Bank Invests $12 Million in Indiana Headquarters Expansion
- Greenwood Public Library Plans Ahead for Budget Cuts
- College Free Speech Rankings: IU Falls to the Bottom
- Indiana Tree Recognized as Largest of its Species in the Nation
- Warrant Issued for Man Involved in I-65 Crash that Later Killed Baby
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic
-
Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital