Cracker Barrel Suspends Remodels

SOPA Images

LEBANON, TN,–Cracker Barrel is suspending all remodels of its restaurants. Leaders of the restaurant chain made the announcement Tuesday.

The decision follows the chain’s failed rebrand that saw it revert to its original logo after receiving negative feedback.

Cracker Barrel said it’s continuing to listen to customers. The company told customers that if their restaurant hasn’t been remodeled yet then they don’t need to worry because it won’t be.