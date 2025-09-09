Listen Live
Local

Lake City Bank Invests $12 Million in Headquarters Expansion

Lake City Bank Invests $12 Million in Indiana Headquarters Expansion

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lake City Bank
WISH-TV

WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — Lake City Bank on Monday announced a $12 million investment in its Innovation and Technology Center as part of its Downtown Warsaw Headquarters Campus expansion.

Lake City Bank, a $7.0 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, serves central and northern Indiana communities with 55 branch offices, including Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.

The 35,600-square-foot facility, originally built in 1968 and acquired by the bank in 2024, will have its interior and exterior modernized. Construction is set to begin this month, with completion expected by the summer.

The renovated space will have capacity for approximately 110 employees, expanding from the current 40 team members at its downtown Warsaw campus.

The bank say it’s invested $23 million in downtown Warsaw and $31 million in Kosciusko County since 2010.

Warsaw, a city of 16,100 residents, is located about halfway between South Bend and Fort Wayne in northern Indiana.

“Warsaw has been our home since the bank was founded in 1872 and this project continues our 153-year history of continuous investment in our hometown. Today, 283 Lake City Bank team members work in Downtown Warsaw, representing the largest employer downtown. The Innovation and Technology Center will provide our team with space to continue our growth as a progressive, technology-driven community bank.”

“The Innovation and Technology Center will be home to our Technology Services, Information Security, Application Management and Project Management teams. Collaboration among those teams is vital to our continued success in delivering robust technology-driven products and services for our customers. This renovation provides a space specifically designed to foster collaboration and positions us for future growth.”

David M. Findlay, chairman and chief executive officer, Lake City Bank

“Lake City Bank relishes opportunities to repurpose older buildings and bring them back to life with major capital investments, as we have done with all six our existing buildings on our Downtown Warsaw Campus and now with the Innovation and Technology Center. We’re eager to get to work on the project and look forward to celebrating its completion with the community next summer as we begin a new chapter in Warsaw with this renovation.”

Kristin L. Pruitt, president, Lake City Bank

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

State Police
Local

Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local

Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith’s Political Career Is Over

Close-Up Of Toy Hanging On Window
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Hamilton County Indiana Democrat Josh Lowry Is A Liar And A Fraud

In this photo illustration, the Powerball (Power Ball) logo...
Local

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.7 Billion

Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger Joins Labor Day Parade In Buena Vista, Virginia
The Tony Kinnett Cast

BET Co-Founder To Give Republican Winsome Earle-Sears’ Campaign $500K

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close