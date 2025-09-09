DUI Checkpoints to Increase in Marion County This Month

Source: Emergency vehicle lighting atop a police car with a cityscape in the background of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Local law enforcement agencies in Marion County are joining forces to combat impaired driving this month, announcing a series of DUI checkpoints and stepped-up patrols.

The initiative, named “Driving Under the Influence Indiana,” is a collaborative effort between the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indiana State Police, Indiana University-Indianapolis, and Beech Grove Police Departments.

The project is made possible through a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and is specifically aimed at reducing crashes and fatalities caused by impaired driving, with a particular focus on both motorcycle and automobile incidents.

While the exact locations of the checkpoints are not being disclosed in advance, law enforcement officials emphasize that the goal is not just to make arrests but to serve as a deterrent to anyone considering getting behind the wheel after drinking.

The partnership is urging all drivers to be responsible and plan for a safe, sober ride home.