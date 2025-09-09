Source: (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Todd Rokita Sends Civil Investigative Demand To Exodus Refugee Center. Do we want Indiana to be a place that harbors those who are in the country illegally?

Tony Katz:

I think this story about Exodus refugee requires a little more attention because there’s a question for us as Hoosiers, which is what do we want? Don’t tell me about any level of national party, this, that, or the other. What do we want? That’s right, we want more. That is accurate. This is the Attorney General Todd Rokita, a subpoena that has now been issued a civil investigative demand to the Exodus Refugee Center in Bloomington, so there may be a civil case. They’re trying to get the information. An investigative demand is not an accusation of wrongdoing.

The question before us is what do we want, not what we hear? On a national scale, do we want Indiana to be a place that harbors those who are in the country illegally? Yes or no? And if the answer is yes, what other illegal activities can we harbor? The argument will come back one would believe while people aren’t illegal, this of course is not true. People aren’t illegal, but acts are illegal, and the person who has crossed the border illegally has broken the law. Should Indiana go after tax evaders? Should Indiana go after speeders? Should Indiana go after muggers? Should Indiana go after murderers? I mean I went down the line. You might have the order differently. I don’t know. I’m not here to judge, all right, how might judge a little? But I’m asking the question that is not answered by Hoosiers. Rather, it is answered by some reflexology to a political ideology that comes from on high enough with the Democratic Party.

