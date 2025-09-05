Listen Live
Local

Police: Carmel Woman Steals from Nail Salon

Police: Carmel Woman Steals from Nail Salon, Crashes into Police Cruisers

Published on September 5, 2025

Police lights
(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.–A Carmel woman is accused of stealing items from a Noblesville nail salon and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash Thursday night.

The Noblesville Police Department says the incident began when officers responded to a theft report from the Nails and Lounge salon on Campus Parkway in Noblesville and found the woman in a vehicle. She has since been identified as 41-year-old Michelle Mittler.

Officers say they tried to stop Mittler, but she refused to cooperate and led police on a chase through downtown Noblesville.

“Officers successfully deployed tire deflation devices at the intersection of SR 38 & Hague Road resulting in all four (4) tires on the suspect vehicle being flattened. The suspect continued to flee in her vehicle during which time she is alleged to have collided with at least two (2) police vehicles before finally coming to a stop on SR 38 & Dooney Court (Noblesville). The suspect was taken into
custody without further incident,” said the Noblesville Police Department in a Thursday evening news release.

Mittler was transported to Riverview Health-Noblesville to be evaluated and then booked later into the Hamilton County Jail.

Mittler is charged with the following:

-Theft
-Resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle
-Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

