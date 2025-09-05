Johnson County Man Sentenced to 23 Years for Drug Dealing

Source: Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office / Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man is facing 23 years in prison for drug dealing in Johnson County Thursday.

Miguel Carter was convicted on July 30th this year after a two-day jury trial for the following:

Dealing in Cocaine (Level 2 Felony)

Dealing in Marijuana (Level 6 Felony)

For the cocaine dealing charge, Carter could have been sentenced to 10 to 30 years in prison, while the marijuana charge carried a possible sentence of 6 months to 2.5 years.

The case originated from a search warrant executed by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at Carter’s Greenwood home during an unrelated investigation. During the search, officers seized nearly two ounces of cocaine, three pounds of marijuana, a gun, cash, and drug-dealing tools like scales and baggies.

“This case highlights the strong partnerships between Johnson County law enforcement and regional task forces in taking dangerous drug dealers off our streets,” Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said.

Hamner said he is thankful for the dedication of law enforcement officers and his deputy prosecutors to take Carter into custody.

Based on Carter’s prison time, Hamner added a warning to others.

“Stay out of Johnson County or you’ll spend decades in prison,” he added.