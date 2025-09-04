Shahnavaz Family Honors Officer Noah’s Heroic Legacy

Here at The Hammer and Nigel Show, we support law enforcement and it’s important that we share their stories.

We were honored to be joined by Matt and Laurie Shahnavaz, along with Liz Mize to honor the life and legacy of Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Noah was a beloved son, police officer, and hero who was tragically killed in the line of duty on July 31, 2022, during a routine traffic stop in Elwood, Indiana. He was only 24 years old.



The Shahnavaz family has channeled their grief into purpose, working tirelessly to ensure Noah’s legacy of heroism, sacrifice, and service lives on. One of the ways they’re doing that is through the Fourth Annual Remember Officer Noah Foundation Car & Motorcycle Show, happening Saturday, September 6th at Callaway Park in Elwood, Indiana.



The event is more than just a car show — it’s a community gathering in memory of a young man who gave everything in the line of duty. All proceeds from the show will go to several causes that reflect the values Noah lived by:

The Elwood Elks’ Noah Shahnavaz Memorial Scholarship

The Elwood FOP’s Noah Shahnavaz Cops and Kids Fundraiser

Local police departments, to help fund ballistic windshields for patrol vehicles



Matt Shahnavaz spoke candidly during the interview, expressing his belief that a ballistic windshield could have saved his son’s life that day. In Noah’s honor, the Shahnavaz family has already helped donate several of these life-saving windshields to police departments across Indiana.



The Fourth Annual Remember Officer Noah Foundation Car & Motorcycle Show will feature classic cars, motorcycles, family activities, food, and more — all in celebration of Noah’s life and in support of those who continue to wear the badge.



For those unable to attend, donations can also be made online to support the foundation here



Officer Noah Shahnavaz may be gone, but thanks to his family, friends, and community, his spirit of courage, service, and love for others continues to shine — one act of kindness, one scholarship, and one ballistic windshield at a time.

Listen to the full interview with the Shahnavaz family here: