Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

How Many People Got Shot Last Night In Indianapolis?

Indianapolis Democrats like Joe Hogsett and Vop Osili will blame the guns. But who really is to blame?

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IMPD patrol car damaged
Source: Indianapolis Metro Police / IMPD Social Media

How Many People Got Shot Last Night In Indianapolis? Indianapolis Democrats like Joe Hogsett and Vop Osili will blame the guns. But who really is to blame?

Tony Katz:  

I want to make sure I’ve got the number right. It’s two that were shot, or it was three that was shot, or it’s six that were shot.

I’m looking at three different stories here. I go to another news source how many people were shot in the Indianapolis area last night. I mean, when you got to count them all up, what are we actually saying? Two things? If I could be so bold. And it’s not even a question of boldness. Number One, culturally we have a problem, and number two, we have an unwillingness to address the problem culturally. I’m telling you that you are going to hear from Joe Hogsett, still the mayor:

Joe Hogsett
Source: Sascha Nixon / WIBC Radio / Sascha Nixon / WIBC Radio

… and from Vop Osili, president of City-County Council, from that council that we have to do something about guns, taking a look at all the lawful gun owners in central Indiana and saying you don’t count

Listen to “How Many People Got Shot Last Night In Indianapolis?” with Tony Katz and Ryan Hedrick in full here:    

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show here:   

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!  

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM   

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST    

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts    

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify    

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio    

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger Joins Labor Day Parade In Buena Vista, Virginia
The Tony Kinnett Cast

BET Co-Founder To Give Republican Winsome Earle-Sears’ Campaign $500K

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close