Source: Indianapolis Metro Police / IMPD Social Media

How Many People Got Shot Last Night In Indianapolis? Indianapolis Democrats like Joe Hogsett and Vop Osili will blame the guns. But who really is to blame?

Tony Katz:

I want to make sure I’ve got the number right. It’s two that were shot, or it was three that was shot, or it’s six that were shot.

I’m looking at three different stories here. I go to another news source how many people were shot in the Indianapolis area last night. I mean, when you got to count them all up, what are we actually saying? Two things? If I could be so bold. And it’s not even a question of boldness. Number One, culturally we have a problem, and number two, we have an unwillingness to address the problem culturally. I’m telling you that you are going to hear from Joe Hogsett, still the mayor:

Source: Sascha Nixon / WIBC Radio / Sascha Nixon / WIBC Radio

… and from Vop Osili, president of City-County Council, from that council that we have to do something about guns, taking a look at all the lawful gun owners in central Indiana and saying you don’t count

