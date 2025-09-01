Listen Live
Midwest Food Bank to Boost Reach

Published on September 1, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS – Midwest Food Bank Indiana has a new “Under One Roof” campaign to raise $9 million for a new 50,000-square-foot warehouse. The initiative aims to consolidate the food bank’s operations into a single location, which officials say will streamline logistics, reduce costs, and allow them to serve more people facing food insecurity.

According to Executive Director Diara Nicholson, operating out of two separate warehouses has created challenges. “This campaign is about so much more than bricks and mortar — it’s about people,” she said. “A unified space means we can serve more families, support more volunteers, and respond more quickly when hunger strikes.”

The food bank has seen significant growth, with food distribution growing from $27 million in 2014 to an anticipated $74 million this year.

Midwest Food Bank has already secured major support for the project. A lead gift of $4 million came from the Jean and Bernas Downing Charitable Trust, and Lilly Endowment Inc. awarded $2 million. With an additional $1 million in pledges from local supporters, the organization is just $500,000 away from its goal.

Development Director Marcie Luhigo said the new facility will allow the food bank to serve 240,000 Hoosiers per year and begin working with 44 partners who are currently on a waitlist. She added that a challenge gift from Lilly Endowment will match the next $500,000 raised, effectively doubling donations.

The new warehouse will not only help feed more people but also reduce food waste, which has a significant environmental impact. The organization notes that it rescues more than 20 million pounds of food from waste each year.

