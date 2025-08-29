Indiana Sen. Mike Bohacek Agrees to Plea Deal for January DUI
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Sen. Mike Bohacek has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drunken driving charge for an incident from January in LaPorte County.
A plea agreement was approved on Wednesday by a LaPorte County judge. Bohacek admitted to operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor.
Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, was arrested on OWI charges on January 24, but wasn’t formally charged until May 15. He was pulled over for speeding before officers checked his blood alcohol level which came back as .283, more than three times the legal limit.
Two of the initial charges against Bohacek that were dropped as part of the plea deal were operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a manner that endangered a person, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
A 365-day jail sentence was fully suspended. Instead, Bohacek will serve 365 days of informal probation. The judge also issued a 20-day license suspension.
Bohacek was also ordered to pay hundreds of dollars in fines and complete a substance abuse evaluation.
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- Winter in Indiana: Cold and Dry Conditions Expected
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash