Source: David Ryder / Getty

No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place. Charlie Kirk’s assassination led to absolutely zero violence. There is a difference between the right and the left.

Tony Katz:

A note no burnings, no buildings burned to the ground, a note, no riots took place, a note nothing was destroyed except the life of Charlie Kirk and that of his family and friends. Tony Katz ninety three WIBC, Good Morning. I thought it was worth noting that Charlie Kirk’s assassination led to absolutely zero violence. I want to state very clearly there is a difference between the right and the left. I don’t think that every Democrat out there is like, I’m glad Charlie Kirk is dead, but man, there’s way too many. And they work in places like Ball State. They work the Human Rights Commission in Munsey. Why in the world does Muncie have a human rights commission? That guy has resigned, and we don’t know what’s going to happen with the director of Health Promotion and Advocacy at Ball State. People having opinions about Charlie Kirk. One thing he deserved it that says something. And you work for companies and maybe they’ve got a thought, well, Tony, that’s just cancel culture. Well, the left started it. What do you want me to do? What do you want me to do? You want to express yourself fine. You want to wish for people’s death, to cheer their death, you can I can’t stop you.

Some people can notice that you work for a university or for a city and may have words about that. But when that happened, no one burned anything to the ground. No one destroyed anything. Neither should they because that’s not how we engage. That’s sound how you respond. You don’t destroy property because people are fools. There’s a T shirt company and the T shirt company has it’s now got cartoon images of Charlie Kirk where he’s been shot in the neck and says, debate this, and then they take the line from Wu Tang Clan and says protect your neck, which has Charlie Kirk being shot in blood coming out of his neck. Try making a T shirt about George Floyd. See what would have happened. There is a difference, and it can’t be denied. When you are not filled with hate and rage, you can disagree with people without being disagreeable. You understand, when you have control of your emotions, you can actually do something that is positive. When you have no control of your emotions, when you truly believe that the people who disagree with you are the enemy that must be destroyed, you will destroy things. We are different, and the political left still has not figured out this is what they have built and created in this reaction. We still don’t know who this killer is, but I will tell you that this was political terrorism.

I’m glad we’re not like them, the violent, the angry, the vitriolic. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be aware, awake, and prepared at all times. But there’s a lot being shown in this moment. I like us, and that’s not the political right. That’s the free and thinking people who recognize that this progressive left that does not get excoriated for their actions is simply an abomination and of no value to America’s future. As a matter of fact, they would end America’s future. And that’s why those groups of people hateful and vile, we should know them and they should lose every election. They have no place being in power in our country at all, at all.

Listen to the “No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place” discussion in full here:

Listen to the Show in Full here:

Watch the show here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio