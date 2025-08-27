Source: Mike Kemp / Getty

Flag Burning Should Not Be A Crime. Leftists oppose Trump’s Executive Order against American Flag burning, yet will throw the book against burning the Pride Flag, labeling it as hate.

Tony Katz:

I wanted to get into this story about the flag burning because we shouldn’t be talking past each other on a subject. President Trump signed an executive order against flag burning, and I said, can we please focus on the things that are important. If you want to talk about respect for the flag, I’m all in. If you want to talk about protecting the flag and people trying to do things to it and you not allowing that to happen while people are going to do what they do, and I have no issue with that. If you want to talk about flying the American flag, there is no place in America where one cannot fly the American flag. And anyone who says that the American flag is triggering should be told to go to you know where. We fly the American flag anywhere. We don’t fly the Gay Pride Flag. We don’t fly the Palestinian flag. We fly the American flag in America anywhere we choose any time we choose, and anybody who has a problem with it, who gives a good holy you know what now on that one, I’ll say, you know what, that’s what we do. But I do not want any laws regarding burning that it be illegal to burn the American flag, not a one I think it’s dumb to burn the American flag. I think it’s a good show of who you don’t want in your life if they burn the American flag. But absolutely not, absolutely not. I don’t like the executive order. President Trump is wasting his time on this. I wholeheartedly disagree. I know some of you push back on me. You’re more than welcome to. I will not stop. However, Christopher Rufo posted:

First of all, never work yourself up into a state of hysteria. And it’s a story about a guy getting fifteen years in jail for burning the Pride flag, and how these Washington teenagers are facing ten years in jail after doing donuts on a rainbow flag that was painted on the street. They did it in E-Scooters. This is back to the conversation we’ve been having here from the beginning. I want to get into how unbelievably consistent we are ethically. I have opposed hate crimes from the beginning. They’re all nonsense. It’s not a crime to burn the gay Pride flag. And if you think it is, if those people think it is, those people are wrong. I’ll tell them they’re wrong. Nose to nose, you’re wrong. It’s not it’s not a crime to burn the American flag. It’s just dumb. It’s not a crime to burn a gay Pride flag. It isn’t a hate crime. You’re not affected. Grow up.

