Look: Caitlin Clark’s New Signature Nike Logo

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Nike announced Clark as its newest signature athlete. The biggest reveal was her new signature logo.

The design features two interlocking Cs, symbolizing Clark’s precision, power, and connection with fans. Hidden within the logo is a smaller “C,” meant to represent her passion for the sport and relentless drive. Clark worked closely with Nike’s design team, helping shape every detail.

The logo will first appear on a new Nike apparel collection. Fans can expect T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and pants for both youth and adults. A navy and yellow T-shirt featuring the logo will launch September 1 on Nike.com, with a full collection dropping October 1.

Right now the logo is being placed all over the city:

Clark’s first signature shoe and apparel line is set to debut in 2026. Clark signed an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike in 2024.