Listen Live
Local

Villanova University President Says Report Of A Campus Shooter...

Villanova University President Says Report Of A Campus Shooter Was A “cruel hoax”

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-VATICAN-RELIGION-POPE-UNIVERSITY
Source: MATTHEW HATCHER / Getty

UPDATE: A report of a shooter on Villanova University’s campus that sparked panic among students and drew a heavy police presence was a “cruel hoax,” the school’s president said Thursday.

Villanova University sent out a report of an active shooter on campus around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to students and employees, according to a “NOVA Alert” obtained by CBS News Philadelphia. The university is advising people to move to a secure location and to lock and barricade doors.

An alert on the school’s website urges people to stay clear of Law School Scarpa Hall.

The Radnor Police Department and Villanova University Police are on scene responding to an active shooter situation on Villanova University’s campus. Havertown police are assisting with the investigation, Police Chief John Viola told CBS News Philadelphia.

Radnor police said at 5:47 p.m. that there are no reported victims at this time. A press conference is expected around 6:45 p.m.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said law enforcement has locked down the campus during the investigation.

“They have officers right now who are searching buildings right now,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. “We’re going to get to the bottom of this. We’re going to make this campus safe.”

Multiple sources tell CBS News Philadelphia people ran for cover, getting into university buildings and huddling under desks.

Video posted on social media appears to show people running from an event on campus. The video comes from outside one of the residence halls. In the video, you can see several white chairs overturned as dozens of people quickly get to safety.    

Radnor police are telling students and nearby residents to shelter in place.

In a post on X, Gov. Josh Shapiro said Pennsylvania State Police, federal and local law enforcement are at ‘Nova’s campus for an active shooter report.

“Avoid the area and follow the direction of local authorities. We will share additional information as it becomes available,” Shapiro wrote.

An alert was sent out to the parents of Lower Merion School District that students and staff were moved from outdoors to inside, and everyone appears to be safe.

“I am aware of and monitoring the situation at Villanova. Dina and I are praying for the safety of students, faculty, law enforcement, and everyone on campus,” Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick wrote on X.

State Treasurer Stacy Garrity wrote on X, “Join me in praying for the safety of the students and parents on @VillanovaU campus.”

Thursday was “opening day” at Villanova, which included a family resource fair and info sessions, orientation, opening Mass and a family picnic, according to a schedule posted on the university’s website.  

This is a developing story, check back for updates. This article was sources from CBS Philadelphia.

SEE ALSO

Villanova University President Says Report Of A Campus Shooter Was A “cruel hoax”  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close