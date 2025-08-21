Villanova University President Says Report Of A Campus Shooter Was A “cruel hoax”

Source: MATTHEW HATCHER / Getty

UPDATE: A report of a shooter on Villanova University’s campus that sparked panic among students and drew a heavy police presence was a “cruel hoax,” the school’s president said Thursday.

Villanova University sent out a report of an active shooter on campus around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to students and employees, according to a “NOVA Alert” obtained by CBS News Philadelphia. The university is advising people to move to a secure location and to lock and barricade doors.

An alert on the school’s website urges people to stay clear of Law School Scarpa Hall.

The Radnor Police Department and Villanova University Police are on scene responding to an active shooter situation on Villanova University’s campus. Havertown police are assisting with the investigation, Police Chief John Viola told CBS News Philadelphia.

Radnor police said at 5:47 p.m. that there are no reported victims at this time. A press conference is expected around 6:45 p.m.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said law enforcement has locked down the campus during the investigation.

“They have officers right now who are searching buildings right now,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. “We’re going to get to the bottom of this. We’re going to make this campus safe.”

Multiple sources tell CBS News Philadelphia people ran for cover, getting into university buildings and huddling under desks.

Video posted on social media appears to show people running from an event on campus. The video comes from outside one of the residence halls. In the video, you can see several white chairs overturned as dozens of people quickly get to safety.

Radnor police are telling students and nearby residents to shelter in place.

In a post on X, Gov. Josh Shapiro said Pennsylvania State Police, federal and local law enforcement are at ‘Nova’s campus for an active shooter report.

“Avoid the area and follow the direction of local authorities. We will share additional information as it becomes available,” Shapiro wrote.

An alert was sent out to the parents of Lower Merion School District that students and staff were moved from outdoors to inside, and everyone appears to be safe.

“I am aware of and monitoring the situation at Villanova. Dina and I are praying for the safety of students, faculty, law enforcement, and everyone on campus,” Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick wrote on X.

State Treasurer Stacy Garrity wrote on X, “Join me in praying for the safety of the students and parents on @VillanovaU campus.”

Thursday was “opening day” at Villanova, which included a family resource fair and info sessions, orientation, opening Mass and a family picnic, according to a schedule posted on the university’s website.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. This article was sources from CBS Philadelphia.

Villanova University President Says Report Of A Campus Shooter Was A “cruel hoax” was originally published on rnbphilly.com