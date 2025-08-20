Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

(PHOTO: Eric Berman/WIBC)

STATEWIDE–Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young says the tension between China and the Philippines is something to closely monitor, especially as it relates to Taiwan.

In a Wednesday interview with WIBC’s Tony Katz said he’s seen projections that China will try to take Taiwan over by 2027, which is something President Trump has stated he’ll do everything to ensure doesn’t happen.

Last week, a Chinese navy ship collided with another vessel operated by its own country’s coast guard on Monday, while the latter chased a patrol boat from the Philippines at high speed in the South China Sea.

“The Philippines is the honor student of our allies in terms of dealing with China,” said Young. “The Chinese are trying to steal the waterway. They have deployed hundreds of fishing vessels.”

Young went on to say they are patrolling the South China Sea with the purpose of undermining the rules of navigation, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

“This establishes a precedent in which China can continue doing these sorts of things on other fronts,” said Young. “Ultimately, this will lead to the taking of very important territory.”

Young also says he’s confident that President Trump will get Russian President Vladimir Putin to adhere to a good deal and ultimately put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“The President will require Putin to send back the 30,000 Ukrainian children that he’s kidnapped. He’s going to require Putin to give up some, maybe all, of the territories they seized. He will make sure Russia won’t invade Ukraine again after a deal is reached,” said Young.