Labor Day Party Recipes
Labor Day weekend is right around the corner which means it’s time to start planning the menu!
Labor Day is the day set aside to honor U.S. laborers for the contributions they’ve made to the strength, well-being, and prosperity of this country. So let’s celebrate the holiday weekend by eating some delicious and unique food from the recipes below!
Check out these ten must-try recipes for Labor Day weekend brought to you by Eat This Not That!
1. Charcoal grilled pizza burgers
2. Chicago hot dogs
3. Smoky ribs with peach barbecue sauce
4. Grilled buffalo chicken sandwich
5. Deviled eggs with bacon
6. Chef’s salad-style eggs on a stick
7. Pickled cucumber salad
8. Potato salad
9. Grilled Mexican-style corn
10. Individual key lime cheesecakes
- 1 Dead, Multiple Injured from 3 Overnight Shootings Around Indy
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
Labor Day Party Recipes was originally published on b1057.com
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash