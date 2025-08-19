IMPD Chief Bailey Addresses Nazi Protest Response

Over the weekend videos are circulation online of Nazi supporters marching around Indy.

The small group gathered at the Indiana War Memorial Saturday afternoon. The protesters were dressed in all black, masked, carrying black flags with red swastikas. A video of the group marching around Monument Circle shows the group yelling “white power.”

While unsettling, the group were legally within their rights to protest. IMPD stated they were not aware the march was scheduled, but that is usual for these types of protests.

Hammer and Nigel spoke with IMPD Chief Chris Bailey about what specifically are the officers’ duties when groups like this are in the public. Listen to that full conversation here: