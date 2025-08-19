IMPD Chief Bailey Addresses Nazi Protest Response
Over the weekend videos are circulation online of Nazi supporters marching around Indy.
The small group gathered at the Indiana War Memorial Saturday afternoon. The protesters were dressed in all black, masked, carrying black flags with red swastikas. A video of the group marching around Monument Circle shows the group yelling “white power.”
While unsettling, the group were legally within their rights to protest. IMPD stated they were not aware the march was scheduled, but that is usual for these types of protests.
Hammer and Nigel spoke with IMPD Chief Chris Bailey about what specifically are the officers’ duties when groups like this are in the public. Listen to that full conversation here:
- 1 Dead, Multiple Injured from 3 Overnight Shootings Around Indy
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash