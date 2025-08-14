Author Discusses the Making of Springsteen’s ‘Born To Run’ Album

Source: Phil Dent / Getty

50 years ago, songwriter Bruce Springsteen released his breakthrough album Born to Run. The legendary album captured the ideals of a generation of American youths during a decade of political turmoil, war, and issues facing the working class.

Author Peter Ames Carlin, who wrote the New York Times Best Selling biography about Springsteen titled Bruce, has a new book out called Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run which gives a behind-the-scenes account of the creation of Springsteen’s groundbreaking album.

Peter Ames Carlin joins Kendall and Casey to discuss the new book: