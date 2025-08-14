Listen Live
Music

Author Discusses the Making of Springsteen’s ‘Born To Run’ Album

Peter Ames Carlin released a new book about 'Born to Run' to celebrate the iconic album's 50th anniversary.

Published on August 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bruce Springsteen And Nils Lofgren
Source: Phil Dent / Getty

50 years ago, songwriter Bruce Springsteen released his breakthrough album Born to Run. The legendary album captured the ideals of a generation of American youths during a decade of political turmoil, war, and issues facing the working class.

Author Peter Ames Carlin, who wrote the New York Times Best Selling biography about Springsteen titled Bruce, has a new book out called Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run which gives a behind-the-scenes account of the creation of Springsteen’s groundbreaking album.

Peter Ames Carlin joins Kendall and Casey to discuss the new book:

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close