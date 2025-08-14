Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

Fountain Square Skid Row Still Active. Indianapolis is being destroyed by vagrancy and the failure of city and civic leaders inaction

Tony Katz:

We were told by the Hogsett administration that we were going to be getting rid of this homeless encampment in Fountain Square, and now that’s not happening. What gives? What is this? Why is why are the streets not being cleaned up?

As reported by WRTV two days after the city of Indianapolis had a deadline to clear out an encampment off Leonard Street and Fountain Square, many who have called that home are still there. The Office of Public Health and Safety is no longer enforcing the closure until they find alternative solutions for everyone at the camp. Oh so hey, Fountain Square. “Screw you”, that’s the argument being made.

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

Now, if that’s not the argument being made, let’s hear from the Office of Public Health and Safety, because there clearly could be no public health and safety with this homeless encampment. You set the deadline, you miss the deadline. What it looks like is you don’t care about the deadline. You’re fine with homelessness. You are fine with the people just dealing with it, meaning the people who live in Fountain Square, the people of Indianapolis, just deal with it.

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

Listen to the “Fountain Square Skid Row Still Active” discussion in full here:

Listen to the Show in Full here:

Watch the show in Full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio