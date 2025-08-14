Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Fountain Square Skid Row Still Active

Indianapolis is being destroyed by vagrancy and the failure of city and civic leaders inaction

Published on August 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Homeless Encampment
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

Fountain Square Skid Row Still Active. Indianapolis is being destroyed by vagrancy and the failure of city and civic leaders inaction

Tony Katz:  

We were told by the Hogsett administration that we were going to be getting rid of this homeless encampment in Fountain Square, and now that’s not happening. What gives? What is this? Why is why are the streets not being cleaned up?

As reported by WRTV two days after the city of Indianapolis had a deadline to clear out an encampment off Leonard Street and Fountain Square, many who have called that home are still there. The Office of Public Health and Safety is no longer enforcing the closure until they find alternative solutions for everyone at the camp. Oh so hey, Fountain Square. “Screw you”, that’s the argument being made.

Homeless Encampment
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

Now, if that’s not the argument being made, let’s hear from the Office of Public Health and Safety, because there clearly could be no public health and safety with this homeless encampment. You set the deadline, you miss the deadline. What it looks like is you don’t care about the deadline. You’re fine with homelessness. You are fine with the people just dealing with it, meaning the people who live in Fountain Square, the people of Indianapolis, just deal with it.

Indy Homelessness
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

Listen to the “Fountain Square Skid Row Still Active” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show in Full here:   

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!  

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM   

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST    

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts    

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify    

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio    

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Local News - Crime Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close