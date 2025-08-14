Fountain Square Skid Row Still Active
Fountain Square Skid Row Still Active. Indianapolis is being destroyed by vagrancy and the failure of city and civic leaders inaction
We were told by the Hogsett administration that we were going to be getting rid of this homeless encampment in Fountain Square, and now that’s not happening. What gives? What is this? Why is why are the streets not being cleaned up?
As reported by WRTV two days after the city of Indianapolis had a deadline to clear out an encampment off Leonard Street and Fountain Square, many who have called that home are still there. The Office of Public Health and Safety is no longer enforcing the closure until they find alternative solutions for everyone at the camp. Oh so hey, Fountain Square. “Screw you”, that’s the argument being made.
Now, if that’s not the argument being made, let’s hear from the Office of Public Health and Safety, because there clearly could be no public health and safety with this homeless encampment. You set the deadline, you miss the deadline. What it looks like is you don’t care about the deadline. You’re fine with homelessness. You are fine with the people just dealing with it, meaning the people who live in Fountain Square, the people of Indianapolis, just deal with it.
Listen to the “Fountain Square Skid Row Still Active” discussion in full here:
Listen to the Show in Full here:
Watch the show in Full here:
Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!
Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
- 1 Dead, Multiple Injured from 3 Overnight Shootings Around Indy
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash