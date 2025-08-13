Listen Live
Local

New Global Degree Program at Butler University

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Butler University sign
(PHOTO: WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS–Butler University is starting what’s called Butler Overseas in 2027, a program allowing students to earn a bachelor’s degree while studying on six continents in three years.

Leaders of the program say it will prepare future leaders to address issues like climate change and sustainability. It will include 30-40 first-year students choosing between two academic paths: Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies with a minor in International Business or Bachelor of Science in International Business with a minor in Environmental Studies.

Students will start with a summer session at Butler before embarking on a six-semester international journey with hybrid instruction from Butler faculty and IFSA.

The program is expected to attract students who are passionate about both environmental sustainability and global business.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Education Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close