Listen Live
Politics

ICE Director Todd Lyons: Speedway Slammer is “Key for ICE”

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Todd Lyons says Indiana’s new ICE detention center will not only be helpful, but will be key in making America safe again.

The Department of Homeland Security and the State of Indiana announced a partnership with ICE to assist in detaining illegal criminals. The Speedway Slammer, modeled after “Alligator Alcatraz” facility in Florida, will have 1,000 beds available for ICE to use at the Miami Correctional Center. DHS emphasizes that the “Speedway Slammer will house some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE”

The announcement of the partnership was made early August with Governor Mike Braun’s stamp of approval, “Indiana is taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration and will continue to lead the way among states.”

Hammer and Nigel spoke with Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons about why this particular facility is so important to the DHS.

“It’s going to be key for ICE because in the Midwest, especially the central part of the United States, we really don’t have a lot of bed space. So for us to accomplish our mission…we need cooperation from states, like the state of Indiana… to help make America safe again.”

Lyons also spoke about the backlash ICE is facing from Americans, misconceptions of the program, and more.

Listen to the full conversation here:

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close