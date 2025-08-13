ICE Director Todd Lyons: Speedway Slammer is “Key for ICE”

Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Todd Lyons says Indiana’s new ICE detention center will not only be helpful, but will be key in making America safe again.

The Department of Homeland Security and the State of Indiana announced a partnership with ICE to assist in detaining illegal criminals. The Speedway Slammer, modeled after “Alligator Alcatraz” facility in Florida, will have 1,000 beds available for ICE to use at the Miami Correctional Center. DHS emphasizes that the “Speedway Slammer will house some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE”

The announcement of the partnership was made early August with Governor Mike Braun’s stamp of approval, “Indiana is taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration and will continue to lead the way among states.”

Hammer and Nigel spoke with Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons about why this particular facility is so important to the DHS.

“It’s going to be key for ICE because in the Midwest, especially the central part of the United States, we really don’t have a lot of bed space. So for us to accomplish our mission…we need cooperation from states, like the state of Indiana… to help make America safe again.”

Lyons also spoke about the backlash ICE is facing from Americans, misconceptions of the program, and more.

Listen to the full conversation here: