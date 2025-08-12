Public Safety Tops Indy’s $1.7 Billion Budget Proposal

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett unveiled his $1.7 billion budget proposal for 2026 on Monday, outlining city spending priorities without raising taxes.

The budget is $56 million higher than last year. It comes as the city says there are some financial challenges tied to a recent state property tax overhaul expected to slow revenue growth. Despite this, Hogsett said the plan keeps the city’s streak of balanced budgets alive for the ninth year in a row.

Public safety remains the top priority with nearly $850 million allocated across departments including police, fire, sheriff, and emergency services.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department receives the largest share with $358 million, which is more than $20 million above last year. The funding will support three new recruit classes, updated technology, and continued investments in gun violence prevention programs. IMPD still faces a shortage of about 300 officers.

The fire department will get over $8 million to open a new station and add 65 recruits. Emergency services will receive $8 million to upgrade tornado sirens and response equipment.

The budget also sets aside $10 million to help match new state road funding starting in 2027. Key infrastructure projects include extending the Eagle Creek Greenway, work on the Nickel Plate over Keystone Bridge, and road repairs on West Washington Street.

On housing and quality of life, the plan adds $10 million to homelessness programs, including rapid rehousing and housing for people transitioning out of homelessness. Parks will receive nearly $58 million for upgrades and expansions. Local arts groups will get $2.3 million in grants.

City-County Council President Vop Osili praised the proposal, calling it a balanced approach that prioritizes neighborhoods, infrastructure, and public safety.