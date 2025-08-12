Source: OLGA MALTSEVA / Getty

What Can One Expect In A Peace Deal Between Russia And Ukraine? If no deal can be made, can European nations afford to let Russia engage this war of attrition to its victory?

Tony Katz:

So what can one expect in a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, I mean, never mind that you might not get a deal. That you know you might not get them to agree, but what possibly do you think would be the agreement? How do you get Ukraine to accept the fact that they’re going to lose land? Wait, they’re not going to lose land? How do you get Russia to accept the fact that they’ve been doing this for three years and they’ll have nothing to show for it except a pile of dead bodies against an army that should have taken 3 hours to defeat? Major Mike Lyons joins me right now, retired United States Army, West Point graduate military analyst. Up and down your cable news dials and of course, our guy right here. The argument Major Lyons is that Trump is going to sit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska and somehow come up with a deal that he’s gonna send to Vladimir Zelensky and everything’s gonna work out fine and he’s gonna say yes to it. It’s gonna be great. Before we get to the odds of Ukraine accepting a deal, what is it that the Russians offered up as a possible deal? And so the Russians still have a maximalist objective here. They want basically to take over the Donbass region that the area that they currently have militarily occupied since 2014 in addition to other land on the map that would from again from a military perspective would give them a kind of a clearer shot if they wanted to come back and do this again in three or four years towards Kiev and towards other strategic locations inside of inside of Ukraine. They want the Zelensky government out. They still have the same strategic objectives that they’ve had since the very beginning. So they haven’t changed. And so I’m not sure exactly what the president is going to do here, especially if Kiev and if he’s not part of this negotiation on any level.

