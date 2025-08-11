Listen Live
Local

Water Main Break Disrupts Service in Carmel

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights
(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

CARMEL, Ind.–A water main break in western Carmel has caused disruptions in water service, with the exact location and extent of the impact unclear.

The City of Carmel Utilities’ Water Operations Department says they are working to identify areas needing repairs, but there is no estimated time for service restoration.

Carmel Utilities apologizes for the inconvenience and promises to restore service promptly.

A boil advisory has been put in place for all westside Carmel customers due to pressure loss in the drinking water system.

“Please bring all water to a rolling boil for at least one (1) full minute, and let it cool before using it for:

  • Drinking
  • Cooking or food preparation
  • Brushing teeth
  • Making ice
  • Washing fruits and vegetables

Do not use drinking fountains or ice from automatic ice makers until the system has been flushed and tested,” the city said.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Health Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close