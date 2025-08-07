LISTEN: Tomi Lahren Joins The Hammer & Nigel Show

Tomi Lahren, host of Tomi Lahren Is Fearless is known for her unapologetic takes and sharp insights on the most pressing issues of the day.

The queen of political firebrand commentating joined Hammer and Nigel Thursday to talk about today’s biggest stories. Lahren touches on how Republicans should step-up their political game and take a serious look at redistricting. We also discuss the motives behind former VP Kamala Harris’ upcoming tell-all book. Plus, Tomi gives her take on what we should focus on when it comes to the Epstein list.

Listen to the full spirited conversation here:

