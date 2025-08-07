Listen Live
ISP: Maryland Man Arrested in Monroe County for Driving 120 Mph

Published on August 7, 2025

Police lights
(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–A man from Maryland was arrested and is accused of driving his vehicle more than 100 mph through Monroe County Wednesday night.

A State Trooper tried to stop a 2006 gray G35 Infiniti driven by 25-year-old Brandon Stewart of Maryland on SR37 northbound near the Lawrence/Monroe County Line. He says Stewart refused to stop and continued to travel onto I-69 with speeds reaching 120 mph.

“Troopers from the Bloomington District attempted to deploy stop sticks near the 120-mile marker to de-escalate the pursuit. Troopers advised there was a possible “hit” on the stop sticks, but Stewart’s vehicle continued northbound. As the pursuit approached the Morgan/Monroe County Line, Bloomington District communications officers contacted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for additional assistance. The suspect exited I-69 at the Liberty Church Road interchange, located south of Martinsville, but re-entered the interstate and continued northbound,” said State Police Sergeant Kevin Getz.

Getz said stop sticks were deployed near the 142-mile marker, and Stewart’s vehicle struck them. Stewart was detained shortly after that and a gun was found in the Infiniti.

Stewart was taken to the Morgan County Jail and charged with the following:

-Resisting Law Enforcement (with a vehicle), a Level 6 Felony
-Reckless Driving, a Class C Misdemeanor
-Operating While Intoxicated with Endangerment, a Class A Misdemeanor
-Operating While Intoxicated with .15 BAC or higher, a Class A Misdemeanor

