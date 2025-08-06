Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Speedway Slammer Needs A Rebrand

Don't mess with the Speedway, don't mess with tradition. Change the name. Keep the concept.

Published on August 6, 2025

ECUADOR-US-DIPLOMACY-NOEM
Source: ALEX BRANDON / Getty – Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

Tony Katz:  

You want to take Atterbury? You want to take these areas near Grissom? And you want to have it as a detention facility. There’s nothing wrong with that at all. There’s nothing wrong with the policies that have been put in place that were voted for by the people to elect Donald Trump to make this happen. Absolutely nothing wrong with them. I can’t say it enough. The issue is the name. You call it the Speedway Slammer.

You put an IndyCar in the imagery that you put out there. And you never ask yourself, how will the people who live here take that will allow me to tell you how people take that.

The vast majority of Hoosiers, again, have no issue with this whatsoever. They don’t mind Indiana being a place where some of these people are housed. As long as they’re well-guarded and then either deported or whatever happens next in a in a lawful way, we’re all down with it. We’re all fine with ohh. There are some people who believe in open borders, but we don’t pay attention to those people. We call them Democrats, and we just move it right on down the line. No, too soon. Factual. It’s your party. Just saying that’s your leadership and certainly believes it. But the Speedway is the Speedway. Secretary Noem, Mr. President, hey, how are you? Don’t mess with the Speedway. You don’t mess with tradition. You don’t mess with what is for a lot of people’s identity. Now sure some people won’t make the connection; some people will be like ohh Speedway cause the Indy 500. Well, the people on that latter side are far more than the people on the first side. You don’t do that to the race. You don’t do it to Indiana. It’s not the right name. Change your name. Keep the concept. It’s just a name. It’s a rebranding. Hoosier Hoosegow some people have recommended… I said Hoosier Hold… I think it was Representative Ireland who said the Cornfield Clink.

All of it works. IndyCar had to come out and say we don’t appreciate our IP being utilized, intellectual property being utilized in this way.

You can call it the Speedway Slammer, and nobody’s gonna even engage with that again. And it’ll all just, you know, move on down the road. It’ll be fine. These things are hot now and then. You know the very rarely do things hold. But I must admit, you don’t mess with the Speedway, you don’t mess with tradition, you don’t mess with history, you don’t mess with what is. In, our soil, how this place was raised, the things that matter. You know, in 49 other states, it’s just basketball. But this is Indiana. That is a thing. This is May. Well, that’s a thing too, so. A rename. Lots of other names choose. Let’s let the Speedway be. Maybe they will, maybe they won’t.

Listen to the “Speedway Slammer Needs A Rebrand” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show in Full here:   

