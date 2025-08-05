Hamilton County Taking the Lead on Immigration

Source: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office / Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN – Indiana is strengthening its approach to immigration enforcement, with Governor Mike Braun publicly declaring the state will “fully partner with federal immigration authorities” to uphold the nation’s laws.

This announcement builds upon efforts already underway in Hamilton County, which has been at the forefront of local enforcement initiatives.

Chief Deputy John Lowes, who chairs the newly formed Hamilton County Immigration Commission, highlighted his county’s pioneering role. Earlier this year, Hamilton County became the first local law enforcement agency in Indiana to join the federal 287(g) program under the Jail Enforcement Model (JEM).

This collaboration empowers deputies with training, tools, and authority to identify and process individuals who are unlawfully present and have been arrested for criminal offenses. Lowes emphasized this is about “targeted enforcement,” focusing on removing those who break laws and are already in the jail system.

Governor Braun’s recent announcement expands this collaborative model statewide, with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana State Police, Department of Correction, and National Guard now joining the effort. This strategic alignment of federal, state, and local partners aims to create a robust coalition for enforcing immigration laws and enhancing community safety across Indiana.

In Hamilton County, this collaboration has already yielded benefits. Access to ICE systems and direct work with federal agents allow deputies to accurately verify identities during booking and ensure that dangerous offenders are removed from the community.

The Hamilton County Immigration Commission will further coordinate enforcement, provide transparency to residents, and streamline the process for identifying and removing criminal individuals.

Chief Deputy Lowes expressed his honor in leading the Hamilton County Immigration Commission, stating its mission is to protect those who abide by the rules while holding accountable those who do not. Governor Braun’s leadership is expected to give this local mission even greater momentum, reinforcing Indiana’s commitment to not serving as a refuge for criminal behavior or illegal immigration.