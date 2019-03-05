Missing Mother and Baby Found, Baby Passed Away

Update – 3:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police Sgt. Jim Gillespie says missing Indianapolis woman Rachel McAfee and her daughter, Emma, have been located.

IMPD said in a news conference that Emma was found dead. McAfee was taken to the hospital with cold related injuries. Police did not specify how the child died.

both were found in a car parked near 2600 Stanford Ct. on the northwest side near I-465.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police need your help finding a missing woman and her two-month-old daughter.

36-year-old Rachel McAfee and her infant daughter, Emma, were last seen at around 8 a.m. Monday in the area of 330 Creekstone Drive.

IMPD says Rachel has post-partum depression and may be suicidal.

Rachel is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt. She drives a silver 2011 Subaru Forester with Indiana license plate 313RRH.

Emma McAfee has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Rachel and Emma or have any information about their disappearance, call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or dial 911.

(Photo provided by IMPD)