“Taste Of The Fair!” Here Are The Featured Foods For This Year’s Indiana State Fair!

INDIANAPOLIS — You will be able to sample some unique dishes and beverages during this year’s Indiana State Fair.

The fair has released this year’s list of featured foods and drinks for this year’s “Taste of the Fair!” They include some of the entrees listed below:

All-American Mary – Urick Concessions Our All-American Mary is a classic bloody Mary brimming with all your favorite backyard cookout essentials. It’s loaded with a mini corn on the cob, a cheeseburger slider, fried mac and cheese, fried pickles, waffle fries, a hotdog slider, and a mini apple pie.

BBQ Totchos – Wagner Food Services Tater tots, pulled pork, cheese sauce, jalapeños, sour cream, BBQ sauce!

Blueberry Cheesecake Stuffed Elephant Ear – The Bakerman For Ten years the Bakerman has offered Fair goers the original Stuffed Elephant Ear available with Apple, Cherry, or Peach filling.

Chili Cheese Empanada – Newfields Indulge in the fiery flavors of our signature Chili Cheese Empanada at the State Fair! Bursting with a tantalizing blend of house-made 3-alarm chili and rich Wisconsin cheddar cheese, each empanada is expertly deep-fried to golden perfection. Topped with a colorful medley of pickled red onions, fresh scallions, and crunchy corn chips, every bite is a symphony of textures and tastes. Accompanied by a luscious creamy cheddar cheese sauce for dipping and a dollop of cooling sour cream.

Dill Pickle Lemon Shake-Up – Newfields If you want a real shake-up let us make you a Dill Pickle Lemon Shake-up made with all fresh ingredients and a splash of pickle juice and pickle spear in the fiery flavors of our signature.

Gravy and Taters – Colp’s Concessions A delicious, deep-fried tater topped with our savory sausage gravy and bacon!

Melty Mess Grilled Cheese - American Dairy Association Are you a lover of the perfect cheese combination? So are we! With slices of Havarti, Cheddar, and Muenster cheeses on buttery sourdough bread, the Melty Mess is for you!

Sun King’s State Fair Pickle Beer – Sun King Brewing Get ready to take a ride through the Midway as you explore the tangy world of Sun King’s State Fair Pickle Beer. This Golden Ale balances the pickled punch of cucumber and dill to the base beer’s crisp character, providing an unparalleled sensory experience. The magical combination of brine and brew can be yours at the 2024 Indiana State Fair, and at various Sun King locations.

Ultimate Steak Nachos – Georgia’s Kitchen Tortilla chips, monetary cheese, melted cheese, steak, onions, peppers, honey BBQ sauce, sour cream, and jalapeños!

You can get the full list of foods and drinks for the “Taste of the Fair” at Indianastatefair.com.