Clark Nearly Gets Triple-Double in 88-82 Win over Phoenix Mercury

Fever forward NaLyssa Smith scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Published on June 30, 2024

Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury

PHOENIX — Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell hit a jump shot with 36.1 seconds remaining, and rookie Caitlin Clark sealed the win with two free throws in the final 20 seconds as Indiana (8-12) defeated the Phoenix Mercury 88-82.
Indiana’s win puts them in the playoff race after they played in front of one of the largest crowds in WNBA history, 17,071 fans at the Footprint Center.
Caitlin Clark narrowly missed a triple-double, coming up one rebound short. She scored 15 points, 12 assists, and 9 rebounds.

Indiana’s center, Aliyah Boston, led the team in scoring with 17 points. Kelsey Mitchell also had a strong performance, scoring 16 points, including making 3 out of 6 three-pointers.
Phoenix center Brittney Griner led all scorers with 24 points, while guard Diana Taurasi scored 19.
With this victory, Indiana moves half a game ahead of the Chicago Sky, securing eighth place in the WNBA standings. Next, the Fever continue their road trip on Tuesday night against the Las Vegas Aces.

