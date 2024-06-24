Listen Live
Biden Is Taking Credit For Taxpayer Funded Infrastructure Projects

Published on June 24, 2024

WASHINGTON, US- JUNE 11: President Joe Biden delivers remarks d

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Biden administration has been placing signs at various construction sites across the country that read: “Project Funded By President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

In his first year of office back in 2021, Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law to funnel billions to states and local governments to modernize antiquated roads, bridges and transit systems.

Sen. Ted Cruz has accused Biden as using the 2021 infrastructure law to boost his re-election bid and using taxpayer dollars in his campaign maneuvers.

“I write to refer this to you for investigation as a possible violation of the Hatch Act, federal law that broadly prohibits using taxpayer dollars for campaign activity,” reads a letter Cruz submitted on Thursday to Hampton Dellinger, head of the Office of Special Counsel. “Congress, not President Biden, wrote [the infrastructure law], and it did not do so to aid the President’s reelection campaign.”

“These displays are nothing more than campaign yard signs courtesy of the American taxpayer,” Cruz wrote.

The infrastructure law is being touted by the Biden and Democratic candidates on the campaign trail as one of their biggest legislative wins. Biden aims to set himself apart from former president Donald Trump on the issue.

