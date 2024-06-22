Convicted Alaskan Serial Killer Dies in Indiana Prison

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — You may remember hearing about Joshua Wade, a convicted serial killer from Alaska who had been serving time in Indiana. Well, the Department of Correction now says he is dead.

Wade ultimately admitted to killing five people.

He said he had killed two men in 1994 and 1999, respectively, a man and a woman on the same night in 2000, and another woman in 2007. Police think one of his victims had been tortured before Wade killed her.

The man spent time in a maximum-security prison in Alaska starting in 2010, and he was moved to the Hoosier state in 2014 as part of a plea deal. He first stayed in Terre Haute before going to Michigan City.

But, officers say the 44-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell at the Indiana State Prison on Friday, June 14th.

It is not yet clear what led to his death. More information should be released following an autopsy.