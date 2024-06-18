Listen Live
2024 Hoosier Egg Fest Raises $32,000 for Charity

Published on June 18, 2024

Image of 2024 Hoosier Egg Fest

Source: Photo Courtesy of Spencer Thompson / Thompson Furniture

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Last weekend, an event celebrating summer grilling raised more than $30,000 for a charity in Bartholomew County.

This year’s running of the Hoosier Egg Fest was held Saturday at Thompson Furniture in Columbus. Here, 22 teams cooked on Big Green Egg grills while raising money for The Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund.

Judges ultimately determined that RE/MAX Team Columbus prepared the best food, while The First Financial Bank team collected the most money.

Since its start, the Hoosier Egg Fest has raised about $167,000 for the Firemen’s Cheer Fund and Turning Point Domestic Violence Services. Next year’s event is already scheduled for Saturday, June 14th.

The Cheer Fund has been working to help families in need – mainly during the holiday season – since 1930 by first providing Christmas gifts for children, then later delivering gifts, meals, smoke detectors, and more.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

