2024 Hoosier Egg Fest Raises $32,000 for Charity

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Last weekend, an event celebrating summer grilling raised more than $30,000 for a charity in Bartholomew County.
This year’s running of the Hoosier Egg Fest was held Saturday at Thompson Furniture in Columbus. Here, 22 teams cooked on Big Green Egg grills while raising money for The Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund.
Judges ultimately determined that RE/MAX Team Columbus prepared the best food, while The First Financial Bank team collected the most money.
Since its start, the Hoosier Egg Fest has raised about $167,000 for the Firemen’s Cheer Fund and Turning Point Domestic Violence Services. Next year’s event is already scheduled for Saturday, June 14th.
The Cheer Fund has been working to help families in need – mainly during the holiday season – since 1930 by first providing Christmas gifts for children, then later delivering gifts, meals, smoke detectors, and more.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
-
Donald Trump makes surprise endorsement for Indiana Lieutenant Governor ahead of contested GOP convention
-
Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years
-
Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect's Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With "Lost" Police Interviews Remain
-
Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
President Joe Biden As "The Gibberish Man" Returns
-
Two Shot on Cities Northeast Side, Cops Detain Mutiple in Connection
-
Concerns & Questions Raised at Police Shooting Town Hall Monday Night