Aphrodite Jones Discusses The Tragic Murder Of Shanda Sharer

Published on June 18, 2024

Veteran true crime journalist and New York Times best-selling author Aphrodite Jones joins Kendall & Casey today to recount the brutal torture and murder of 12-year-old Shanda Sharer that took place in Madison, Indiana.

In Jones’ book Cruel Sacrifice, she tells the tragic story of Shanda Sharer, a 12-year-old who was tortured and burned to death by a group of teenage girls in 1992. In her book, Jones reveals the shocking truth behind the most savage crime in Indiana history–A tragic story of twisted love and insane jealousy, teen lesbianism, and the sadistic ritual killing of a young Innocent girl.

In this interview, Jones takes us through what had happened and how this case still haunts her to this day.

