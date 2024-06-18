Aphrodite Jones Discusses The Tragic Murder Of Shanda Sharer

Veteran true crime journalist and New York Times best-selling author Aphrodite Jones joins Kendall & Casey today to recount the brutal torture and murder of 12-year-old Shanda Sharer that took place in Madison, Indiana.
In Jones’ book Cruel Sacrifice, she tells the tragic story of Shanda Sharer, a 12-year-old who was tortured and burned to death by a group of teenage girls in 1992. In her book, Jones reveals the shocking truth behind the most savage crime in Indiana history–A tragic story of twisted love and insane jealousy, teen lesbianism, and the sadistic ritual killing of a young Innocent girl.
In this interview, Jones takes us through what had happened and how this case still haunts her to this day.
You can listen to the full interview here:
-
Donald Trump makes surprise endorsement for Indiana Lieutenant Governor ahead of contested GOP convention
-
Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years
-
Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect's Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With "Lost" Police Interviews Remain
-
Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
President Joe Biden As "The Gibberish Man" Returns
-
Two Shot on Cities Northeast Side, Cops Detain Mutiple in Connection
-
Concerns & Questions Raised at Police Shooting Town Hall Monday Night