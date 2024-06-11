Colts & City of Westfield to Host Training Camp Schedule Party

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts and the City of Westfield will host a Training Camp Announcement Party on June 26, where the 2024 schedule for Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, will be released.

Team officials will be joined by team mascot “Blue,” Colts Cheerleaders, Westfield representatives, including Mayor Scott Willis, and Colts fans for live music with The 1985 Band on the main stage, food trucks, drink specials, photo opportunities, Colts giveaways and other activities for the whole family. There also will be opportunities to sign up with Westfield Welcome to volunteer at Colts Training Camp.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Colts on making the schedule release a more community focused event,” Mayor Willis said. “This is exactly what the vision was for Grand Junction Plaza – to be a gathering space for our community.”

The event is open to the public, and tickets are not required.

WHEN: Wed., June 26 6 – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Grand Junction Plaza 225 S. Union St., Westfield

PARKING:

· Public parking is available in the lot at the southwest corner of Poplar and Park streets, and in designated on-street spots along Union and Mill streets.

· A free courtesy shuttle will be available for pick-up at Westfield Intermediate School (17710 Shamrock Blvd.) during the event.