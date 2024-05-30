HSE Hiring Bus Drivers As Part Of “Hiring Blitz” For Next School Year

FISHERS, Ind. — The school just ended for Hamilton Southeastern but they are already getting after it when it comes to hiring new bus drivers for the next school year.

The school district is rolling out a “hiring blitz” for bus drivers. They have nine bus driver positions available and are offering many incentives to pick up and drop off kids at school.

“For my wife and I, after my retirement, the insurance prices were very high, the COBRA (Continuation of Health Coverage),” said Tracy Marsh, a retired police officer who worked in law enforcement for 30 years.

He told WISH-TV that he came on last year and now drives a school bus for kids with special needs.

Zack McKinney, director of transportation for HSE, is not calling the need for bus drivers a “shortage” yet, but he said they are getting ahead of the game to avoid one. They want to start hiring now since it takes about six to eight weeks for new bus drivers to be fully trained to get their CDL (commercial driver’s license).

“I myself carry my CDL, and I drive a bus from time to time,’ McKinney said. “Obviously, our goal is to get students to and from school safely, on time, and in an efficient manner, and that’s what we will continue to do as a team.”

Hamilton Southeastern says they will pay for drivers’ training. Plus, buses are not built like they used to be. They’re equipped with an array of cameras and mirrors, which makes them easier to navigate in and out of tight spots.

The gig pays $111 a day for four hours of work.

The district is holding a bus driver job fair today from 4 pm to 6 pm.