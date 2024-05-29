Fever Fall Short in Rematch with Los Angeles

INDIANAPOLIS-Caitlin Clark scored the most points of her brief WNBA career Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough to propel her Indiana Fever to a victory. They came up short to the Los Angeles Sparks 88-82 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Sparks jumped out to a 24-15 lead over the Fever at the end of the first quarter and kept the Fever at bay the rest of the way.
Clark finished with 30 points, six assists, and five rebounds in the defeat. Aliyah Boston had 17 and Kelsey Mitchell ended up with 15 to round out the Fever double figure scoring.
The Sparks were paced by Kia Nurse who had 22 points followed by Aari McDonald with 21.
The Fever shot 38% from the field while the Sparks hit 47% of their shots.
This was a rematch from last Friday when the Fever beat the Sparks 78-73.
The Fever’s record is now 1-7 on the year while the Sparks are now 2-4.
Indiana’s next game is Thursday night against the Seattle Storm (3-3).
