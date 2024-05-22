How Will Kyle Larson Manage the Double if Weather Weighs In?

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin and Curt are back in their regular locations, and are previewing the festivities of the upcoming Indy 500. They talk about the latest on the Kyle Larson situation, and the weather for the 500. They talk about the ratings bump that Larson brought to qualifying, and if Tony Kanaan will run test laps on Thursday. They also discuss whether Larson will get a waiver if he misses the Coca Cola 600, and where NASCAR would draw the line. They also go into detail about what would happen if Larson couldn’t race, and who would take his spot. Nolan Siegel is presented as an option for an alternate.

Later in the the show, Kevin and Curt head to the X box to answer some listener questions, including questions about the pace car’s look, and the possibility of a Honda Pace car. Kevin talks about whether they will refer to Will Power as the points leader during the 500, and why IMS chose Ken Griffey Jr. to drive the pace car. Kevin talks about how cool it is to have Griffey driving the pace car, and Dale Coyne’s team expanding if possible.

Kevin and Curt end the show going over what they missed about events going on during the weekend, including 500 picks.

