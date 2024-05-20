Ruoff Music Center Celebrates 35th Anniversary of Opening in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Today marks the 35th anniversary of the Ruoff Music Center opening in Noblesville.

Originally opened under the name Deer Creek Music Center (1989 – 2001) the amphitheater has gone through a handful of name changes throughout its history, also known as the Verizon Wireless Music Center, and Klipsch Music Center before finally landing on some variation of its Ruoff namesake since 2017.

The venue has hosted multiple sold-out shows over the years. While their 2024 calendar already has several sold-out concerts this month like 21 Savage, Hozier, and Noah Kahan, the venues first sell out was two months after opening with The Greatful Dead performing on July 15th of 1989.

Over the years hundreds of legendary artists have graced the stage at Ruoff including Guns N’ Roses, Foreigner, Prince, and most recently the surprise return of Bob Dylan at the 2023 Farm Aid.