Alex Palou on Pole Position for the Sonsio Grand Prix

Published on May 10, 2024

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, Curt starts us off as Kevin finishes his play-by-play work on Peacock for the Indy NXT race, by recapping today’s qualifying for the Sonsio Grand Prix. Alex Palou earns pole as Christian Lundgaard completes the front row. Colton Herta and Lundgaard were fastest in their respective practice sessions. Curt even dives into some play-by-play action of his own as Jacob Abel goes back-to-back and wins the Indy NXT race at the Indianapolis road course! Curt talks about the misfortunes of some drivers for today such as Graham Rahal and Colton Herta.  

Later in the show, Kevin and Curt, Kevin joins us as he gets done with his call on the Indy NXT race. They recap the race with Jacob Abel’s second consecutive win and Jamie Chadwick earning her first podium in the series! They both talk about the driver’s different tire strategy for qualifying and for tomorrow’s race and who could be the biggest mover of the race, and if anyone could catch up to Alex Palou and Will Power.  

Then to wrap up another addition of the show, Curt and Kevin make their race predictions for tomorrow’s Sonsio Grand Prix.  

