A.I Caitlin Clark Responds

Published on April 19, 2024

Cailtin Clark has had quite the welcoming in Indy! Her Fever jersey sold-out within hours of the WNBA draft, Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton gave Clark a personal welcome to the Hoosier State, and Tim McGraw even wore her jersey at his latest show.

Unfortunately, we all know about the weirdo comment Indy Star’s Gregg Doyel made during her introductory presser. In summary, he made heart hands at her and told her they’d “get along just fine” if she did that back to him once in a while.. No surprise, Clark was a CLASS ACT about the situation by not paying much mind to it.

While we appreciate and admire Clark’s professionalism, there is a part of us that would have loved to see her put the “reporter” in his place. That’s why Hammer created an A.I Caitlin Clark response for her.

This is 100% fake, but Hammer 100% stands by the words. 

Check out A.I Caitlin Clark responding to awkward viral comment.

 

A.I Caitlin Clark Responds

